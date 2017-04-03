Most Libya migrants not headed to EU, aid group says

Most people that end up in Libya are not seeking to leave for Europe, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The Geneva-based organisation carried out over 8,000 interviews with migrants in Libya in 2016 and early 2017.

"What comes out is that 60 percent of those interviewed had always intended to have as a final destination Libya itself," Eugenio Ambrosi, IOM's regional director for the EU, told reporters on Friday (31 March).

The prospect for jobs...