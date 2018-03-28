Ad
euobserver
Russian gas pipeline backed mainly by Austria, Germany, and Netherlands (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

'Victory for Kremlin' as Germany backs Russia pipeline

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany has given the go-ahead for a Russian gas pipeline despite the furore over Russia's attack in the UK.

The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) in Berlin said Russia could build the pipeline, called Nord Stream 2, on Tuesday (27 March), one day after Germany and other EU states expelled Russian diplomats over Russia's use of a chemical weapon to try to kill a former spy in England.

"We are pleased that all necessary permits are now in place for the German route se...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Russian gas pipeline backed mainly by Austria, Germany, and Netherlands (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

