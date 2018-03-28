'Victory for Kremlin' as Germany backs Russia pipeline

Germany has given the go-ahead for a Russian gas pipeline despite the furore over Russia's attack in the UK.

The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) in Berlin said Russia could build the pipeline, called Nord Stream 2, on Tuesday (27 March), one day after Germany and other EU states expelled Russian diplomats over Russia's use of a chemical weapon to try to kill a former spy in England.

"We are pleased that all necessary permits are now in place for the German route se...