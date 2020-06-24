Small states in 'Big Power' games

The world is a turbulent place, and for small countries all the more so. Perhaps there is no better place to observe this than in Iceland.

Twenty years ago the most dominant foreign influence in Iceland was the United States, as it had been throughout the cold war.

Nowadays it is China.

The Chinese are all over the island. In 2015 Iceland became the first country in Europe to sign a trade agreement with China, mainly to boost the export of Icelandic fish.

With loans ...