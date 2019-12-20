Ad
Allseas' Pioneering Spirit, a pipe-laying vessel, is the heaviest ship in the world (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

Polish NGO pits porpoises vs Russia's Nord Stream 2

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A lone Polish NGO has objected to Denmark's permit for Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany - but neither that nor a new threat of US sanctions are likely to stop the juggernaut.

The Krakow-based Polish Ecological Club filed its complaint with the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) in late November as the deadline for appeals ran out.

Its five-page letter, obtained by EUobserver...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

