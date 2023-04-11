Are EU deforestation rules about recolonising the Global South?

The European Union's Deforestation-Free Regulation (or EU-DR) is the new EU tool claimed to address deforestation — by imposing a unilateral rule that obliges companies importing certain goods to certify that such products are not linked to deforestation, after 31 December 2020.
Those targeted products are either in direct competition with the EU's products such as beef...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Arif Havas Oegroseno is Indonesia's ambassador to Germany.
Arif Havas Oegroseno is Indonesia's ambassador to Germany.