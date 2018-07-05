Ad
euobserver
Danish money laundering first exposed in 2013 by Browder (Photo: Pekka Jarvelainen)

Danish bank laundered €7bn of Russian 'blood money'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Denmark's largest bank laundered €7bn of dirty money in an "astronomical" case that could spur new Russia sanctions.

The affair, linked to the murder of a Russian whistleblower, also posed questions for Danish financial authorities, who were first alerted five years ago and did nothing.

The revelations, based on Danske Bank documents obtained by Danish daily Berlin...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Danish bank accused of Russia money laundering
Danish money laundering first exposed in 2013 by Browder (Photo: Pekka Jarvelainen)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections