Danish bank laundered €7bn of Russian 'blood money'

Denmark's largest bank laundered €7bn of dirty money in an "astronomical" case that could spur new Russia sanctions.
The affair, linked to the murder of a Russian whistleblower, also posed questions for Danish financial authorities, who were first alerted five years ago and did nothing.
The revelations, based on Danske Bank documents obtained by Danish daily Berlin...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.