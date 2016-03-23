Russia to free Ukraine pilot Savchenko, lawyer says

Nadyia Savchenko, a Ukrainian pilot jailed by Russia, is likely to be freed in a prisoner exchange in the next few weeks, her lawyer has told EUobserver.
“We expect that within maybe two or three weeks this will be realised … We have very good signals that this will be the probable ending of the story,” her lawyer, IIya Novikov, said from Russia on Wednesday (23 March).
He said EU and US diplomats are in talks with Russia on the issue.
“There are many channels, but I’m pu...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.