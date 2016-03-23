Russia to free Ukraine pilot Savchenko, lawyer says

Nadyia Savchenko, a Ukrainian pilot jailed by Russia, is likely to be freed in a prisoner exchange in the next few weeks, her lawyer has told EUobserver.

“We expect that within maybe two or three weeks this will be realised … We have very good signals that this will be the probable ending of the story,” her lawyer, IIya Novikov, said from Russia on Wednesday (23 March).

He said EU and US diplomats are in talks with Russia on the issue.

“There are many channels, but I’m pu...