Ad
euobserver
Savchenko at her trial in Donetsk, Russia: "She has an adamant nature" (Photo: Reuters)

Interview

Russia to free Ukraine pilot Savchenko, lawyer says

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nadyia Savchenko, a Ukrainian pilot jailed by Russia, is likely to be freed in a prisoner exchange in the next few weeks, her lawyer has told EUobserver.

“We expect that within maybe two or three weeks this will be realised … We have very good signals that this will be the probable ending of the story,” her lawyer, IIya Novikov, said from Russia on Wednesday (23 March).

He said EU and US diplomats are in talks with Russia on the issue.

“There are many channels, but I’m pu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Estonia mulls Schengen ban on Russian officials
EU ministers to speak out on Ukrainian pilot
Savchenko at her trial in Donetsk, Russia: "She has an adamant nature" (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the WorldInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections