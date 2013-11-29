EU to complain to Russia on Ukraine

EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy has said he will urge Russian leader Vladimir Putin to stop bullying former Soviet countries at the next EU-Russia summit.

Van Rompuy spoke on Friday (29 November) in Vilnius at an event in which Putin torpedoed two EU initiatives - the signature of an association pact with Ukraine and the initialling of one with Armenia.

He urged leaders of former Soviet states "not to give in to external pressure, not least from Russia."

He said Russia'...