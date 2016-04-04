Chinese hangover in Prague

The Czechs woke up to a kind of Chinese hangover on Monday (4 April) after a week that marked the first ever official visit by a Chinese leader, a diplomatic tour made possible by president Milos Zeman dropping long-standing habit of Czech leaders of openly criticising China's human rights record.
Demonstrators took to the streets of Prague during the three-day stopover of Xi Jinping, on 28-30 March, on his way to a nuclear summit in Washington, both in favour and against the Chinese le...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
