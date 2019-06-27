Ad
Competition commisioner Margrethe Vestager ordered injunction on Broadcom's 'exclusivity contracts' (Photo: Tambako the Jaguar)

EU anti-trust chief 'hates' US, Trump says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US president Donald Trump has accused EU anti-trust chief Margrethe Vestager of "hating" the US after she opened a case against another American tech giant.

"You have a woman in Europe [Vestager], I won't mention her name ... she hates the United States perhaps worse than any person I've ever met," Trump said on a talk show by the Fox News broadcaster on Wednesday (26 June).

"What she does to our country. She's suing all our companies ... They [the EU] are suing Apple for billions...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Competition commisioner Margrethe Vestager ordered injunction on Broadcom's 'exclusivity contracts' (Photo: Tambako the Jaguar)

