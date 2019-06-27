EU anti-trust chief 'hates' US, Trump says

US president Donald Trump has accused EU anti-trust chief Margrethe Vestager of "hating" the US after she opened a case against another American tech giant.

"You have a woman in Europe [Vestager], I won't mention her name ... she hates the United States perhaps worse than any person I've ever met," Trump said on a talk show by the Fox News broadcaster on Wednesday (26 June).

"What she does to our country. She's suing all our companies ... They [the EU] are suing Apple for billions...