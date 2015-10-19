US and EU prepare to lift Iran sanctions

The US and the EU are slowly dismantling Iran sanctions in return for its implementation of the nuclear accord.

The White House said on Sunday (18 October) it has “directed that the heads of all relevant executive departments and agencies” are to “begin preparations … [for] relief from nuclear-related sanctions”.

It added that its “tough, principled diplomacy” created the deal, which “will result in cutting off all four pathways Iran could use to develop enough fissile material ...