euobserver
Negotiators from leading UN states and Iran clinched the deal in Vienna in July (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

US and EU prepare to lift Iran sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US and the EU are slowly dismantling Iran sanctions in return for its implementation of the nuclear accord.

The White House said on Sunday (18 October) it has “directed that the heads of all relevant executive departments and agencies” are to “begin preparations … [for] relief from nuclear-related sanctions”.

It added that its “tough, principled diplomacy” created the deal, which “will result in cutting off all four pathways Iran could use to develop enough fissile material ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

