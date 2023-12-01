Israel's EU ambassador: 'No clean way to do this operation'

Palestinians in south Gaza will now be forced into new safe zones, Israel's EU and Nato envoy has said, adding "there's no clean way" to destroy Hamas.

"We need to go to the south [of Gaza]. It's a safe haven for them [Hamas], not all the south, some areas," Haim Regev, the Israeli ambassador, told EUobserver in Brussels on Thursday (30 November).

"I won't go into what methods we'll use [ground incursion or air strikes], but, of course, we're going to try as much as we can to let ...