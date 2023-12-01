Ad
Israel's EU and Nato ambassador Haim Regev (Photo: mfa.gov.il)

Israel's EU ambassador: 'No clean way to do this operation'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Palestinians in south Gaza will now be forced into new safe zones, Israel's EU and Nato envoy has said, adding "there's no clean way" to destroy Hamas.

"We need to go to the south [of Gaza]. It's a safe haven for them [Hamas], not all the south, some areas," Haim Regev, the Israeli ambassador, told EUobserver in Brussels on Thursday (30 November).

"I won't go into what methods we'll use [ground incursion or air strikes], but, of course, we're going to try as much as we can to let ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

