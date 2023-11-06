Some uncomfortable truths for EU's 140 ambassadors this week

EU ambassadors, posted in over 140 countries across the world, are set to meet their bosses in Brussels this week. They must use the opportunity to speak truth to power.
The yearly internal gatherings of EU envoys organised by the European External Action Service are usually fairly humdrum affairs.\nJosep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, created some excitement last year by scolding his diplomats for not being assertive enough in "communicating the EU's narrative".
"Old rec...
Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She recently won the Catalonia European Journalist Association's prestigious Career Award 2023 for her work on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.
