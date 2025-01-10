Ad
Von der Leyen has spoken to Trump only once since his re-election in November (Photo: Reuters)

Von der Leyen has 'no plan' to attend Trump's inauguration

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has no plans to attend the inauguration of US-president elect Donald Trump.

"There is no plan to attend. If she receives an invitation, then we will see but there are no such plans for the moment," said her chief spokesperson, Paula Pinho on Friday (10 January), noting that the commission is seeking early cont...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

