Death penalty not on Turkey's agenda, says MP

Turkey's parliament has no immediate plans to reintroduce the death penalty following last month's failed military coup, a senior MP from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has told EUobserver.

"It is not on our agenda at the moment, it is not on the agenda of the parliament," Sena Nur Celik said on Wednesday (3 August).

Celik was heading a delegation of MPs from her country's parliamentary foreign relations committee on a visit to Brussels.

She said the demand f...