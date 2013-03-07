Weapons needed to oust regime, says top Syria rebel general

Bashar al-Assad’s 40-year old regime would topple within a month if the West were to lift the arms embargo and supply the rebels with weapons, Syria’s rebel top commander Brigadier General Selim Idriss has said.
Idriss, who leads the Free Syria Army (FSA), appealed to euro-deputies in Brussels on Wednesday (6 March) to lift the arms embargo.
“We are the first to suffer from that embargo,” said Idriss.
The supply chain of weapons into rebel hands is mostly booty from defeated...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
