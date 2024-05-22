Ad
euobserver
Finland used to advocate for a common European defence — but not since joining Nato (Photo: Nato)

Analysis

New EU 'defence commissioner' speculation prompts focus on Finland

EU & the World
EU Political
by Johannes Jauhiainen, Helsinki ,

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and uncertainty looming over November's presidential elections in the United States, security, defence cooperation, and preparedness have been a growing concern in Europe.

Leaders from

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Johannes Jauhiainen is a freelance journalist and civil servant developing local democracy in Helsinki, Finland. He previously worked for an international foundation promoting dialogue in the Euro-Mediterranean region, as an election observer for the OSCE and as a human rights observer.

Related articles

Self-proclaimed 'EU nerd' Stubb elected Finnish president
Finland and Sweden to join Nato, as Erdoğan drops veto
Von der Leyen appeals for 'new EU defence mindset'
Finland used to advocate for a common European defence — but not since joining Nato (Photo: Nato)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Johannes Jauhiainen is a freelance journalist and civil servant developing local democracy in Helsinki, Finland. He previously worked for an international foundation promoting dialogue in the Euro-Mediterranean region, as an election observer for the OSCE and as a human rights observer.

Ad

Related articles

Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections