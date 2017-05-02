Ad
So far so good: May (l) and Juncker before the dinner (Photo: Prime minister's office)

Brussels gossip? May belittles report on Juncker clash

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A devastating account of British prime minister Theresa May’s meeting with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker last week has shed light on the gap between the UK and the EU ahead of the soon-to-begin Brexit negotiations.

May tried to belittle the report, published in the German FAZ newspaper on Monday (1 May), as “Brussels gossip”, but did not deny the accuracy of the account.

She also tried to use the image of a growing rift with Brussels to bolster her election campai...

