EU countries and the UK are wrapping up evacuation operations in Kabul (Photo: Vladimir Varfolomeev)

Kabul airport attacked, as Western evacuation wraps up

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked Kabul airport on Thursday (26 August), killing over 100 Afghans flocking to the airport and waiting to be evacuated from the capital, as well as least a dozen US servicemen.

The attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State terrorist group and condemned by the Taliban, marked a bloody ending to the US and its allies ending their evacuation operations in the Afghan capital for those fleeing the Taliban takeover.

EU countries and the UK hav...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

