Russia 'not planning' to attack Ukraine, ambassador says

"Russia is not planning any attack on anybody," Russia's veteran EU ambassador, Vladimir Chizhov, has pledged.

"I can confirm to you that no Russian troops are in a position preparing to enter Ukraine," he told EUobserver in Brussels this week.

"Why should Europe be so concerned about non-existent plans and given certain troop movements within Russia's own territory?," he added.

Asked if a flare up in ongoing fighting in Donbas in east Ukraine could be a 'casus belli' for...