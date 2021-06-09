Ad
Yet was the aviation hijacking really only Lukashenko's doing? We still don't have enough information on who has been involved in the incident, the investigation is still ongoing (Photo: Twitter)

Faced with Russian imperialist creep, EU has to get geopolitical

by Gabrielius Landsbergis, Vilnius,

When a plane from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk with threats of explosion and the scrambling of a military fighter jet, this was met with an uproar of shock and anger from the European capitals.

It seemed, at the time, like the vindication of Jean Monnet's famous words, "Europe will be forged in crises".

Speedily and unanimously, Europe decided on crisis response and on the sanctions vis-à-vis president Alexander Lukashenko's regime that keeps Belarusian people c...

Gabrielius Landsbergis is minister of foreign affairs of Lithuania.

