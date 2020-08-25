'Who poisoned Navalny?', nervous EU asks Russia

Europe has urged the Kremlin to come clean on who poisoned Alexei Navalny, amid German fear of Russian assassins also in Berlin.

The Russian opposition leader lay in a coma at the Charité clinic in the German city on Monday (22 August), when EU states first spoke out on the affair.

"Those responsible must be identified and brought to justice," German chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"Russian people, as well as the international community, are demanding the facts," EU forei...