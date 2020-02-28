Turkey reacts to Greek air violations complaint

Turkey has hit back at Greek accusations of airspace violation by saying they were based on bogus territorial claims.
"Turkish forces are conducting regular training and operational flights in the international waters and airspace of the Aegean Sea, as is their right," a Turkish diplomat told EUobserver on Thursday (27 February).
But "due to Greek positions, not compatible with international law, most of the flights conducted between six and 10 nautical miles off the Greek island...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
