'The fundamental source of tension ... is the Greek misperception that the entire Aegean is a Greek sea', the Turkish diplomat said (Photo: Visit Greece)

Turkey reacts to Greek air violations complaint

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkey has hit back at Greek accusations of airspace violation by saying they were based on bogus territorial claims.

"Turkish forces are conducting regular training and operational flights in the international waters and airspace of the Aegean Sea, as is their right," a Turkish diplomat told EUobserver on Thursday (27 February).

But "due to Greek positions, not compatible with international law, most of the flights conducted between six and 10 nautical miles off the Greek island...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

