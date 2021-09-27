Ad
euobserver
The case of Shamima Begum highlights the complexity of returning women. Begum was a 15-year-old schoolgirl when she left her native London to join so-called Islamic State (Photo: Screengrab: ITV News/GMB)

Feature

The dilemma of Europe's returning female jihadis

by Lisa Bjurwald, Stockholm,
Should gender be a non-issue in Europe's fight against terrorism, or are there valid reasons for a different approach to female returnees from conflict zones?

At the beginning of September, three Swedish women landed in Stockholm, expelled from Syria together with their children. Two of the women were arrested, one suspected of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. Their children were immediately taken into custody.

The scene is a familiar one across Europe since the...

Author Bio

Lisa Bjurwald is a Stockholm-based journalist who specialises in international current affairs, political extremism, right-wing populism, terrorism, press freedom and women's issues.

