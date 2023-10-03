EU reveals 10 'critical tech' in bid to de-risk from China

The EU Commission on Tuesday (3 October) took concrete steps to "de-risking, not decoupling" the bloc's economy, by publishing a list of critical technologies that Brussels wants to promote or protect from foreign powers — although without explicit mention of China.
The list includes 10 key technologies with the potential to undermine peace and security, violate human rights, or harm the EU's interests. Nevertheless, the commission will ...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
