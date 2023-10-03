Ad
The list includes 10 key technologies with the potential to: undermine peace and security, violate human rights, or harm the EU's interests (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU reveals 10 'critical tech' in bid to de-risk from China

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The EU Commission on Tuesday (3 October) took concrete steps to "de-risking, not decoupling" the bloc's economy, by publishing a list of critical technologies that Brussels wants to promote or protect from foreign powers — although without explicit mention of China.

The list includes 10 key technologies with the potential to undermine peace and security, violate human rights, or harm the EU's interests. Nevertheless, the commission will ...

