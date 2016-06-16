Renzi and Juncker send 'poor message' on Russia

The presence of the Italian PM, the European Commission head and dozens of European and American CEOs at a business forum in St Petersburg shows that the Western blockade of Russia is dissolving, Russian media and diplomats have said.

Italy’s Matteo Renzi and the commission’s Jean-Claude Juncker will give speeches at the event, which takes place on Thursday and Friday (16-17 June), and hold bilateral meetings with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Renzi is bringing more than 20 top...