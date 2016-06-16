Renzi and Juncker send 'poor message' on Russia

The presence of the Italian PM, the European Commission head and dozens of European and American CEOs at a business forum in St Petersburg shows that the Western blockade of Russia is dissolving, Russian media and diplomats have said.
Italy’s Matteo Renzi and the commission’s Jean-Claude Juncker will give speeches at the event, which takes place on Thursday and Friday (16-17 June), and hold bilateral meetings with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Renzi is bringing more than 20 top...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
