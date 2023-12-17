Ad
euobserver
Austrian bank has until end of year to submit plan for exiting Russia (Photo: rbinternational.com)

Austrian bank under pressure, as Vienna lifts EU-sanctions veto

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

An EU ban on Russian diamonds can start from 1 January as planned, after Vienna agreed to let Kyiv keep an Austrian bank under pressure over trade in Russia.

Austria "lifted the reserve", its EU embassy told EUobserver late on Saturday evening (16 December).

Vienna had introduced a last-minute legal brake, called a "study reserve", on the EU's 12th package of Russia sanctions on Friday morning, raising concern the measures could b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Orbán could lift Ukraine-aid veto, if his EU funds unfrozen
EU backs Finland border closure as Russia conscripts migrants
Austria bankers still blocking EU sanctions on Russia
Austrian bank has until end of year to submit plan for exiting Russia (Photo: rbinternational.com)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections