Austrian bank under pressure, as Vienna lifts EU-sanctions veto

An EU ban on Russian diamonds can start from 1 January as planned, after Vienna agreed to let Kyiv keep an Austrian bank under pressure over trade in Russia.
Austria "lifted the reserve", its EU embassy told EUobserver late on Saturday evening (16 December).
Vienna had introduced a last-minute legal brake, called a "study reserve", on the EU's 12th package of Russia sanctions on Friday morning, raising concern the measures could b...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
