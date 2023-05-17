Growing fear EU firms in Russia will be forced to fund war

EU countries are preparing to help their companies to exit Russia, amid a growing risk they will be taxed to fund Russian president Vladimir Putin's war.
Proposals for the 11th round of Russia sanctions, seen by EUobserver, include special new permits for financial transactions and legal services designed to help European companies to get out.
The EU has imposed an asset-freeze on more than 1,600 Russian individuals and entities since the war began.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
