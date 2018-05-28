EU 'in search of lost time' on trade defence

MEPs aim to add a new element to the EU's trade defences on Monday evening (28 May) by endorsing a screening mechanism for foreign direct investment (FDI).

The move is designed to protect EU interests as well as free trade, amid the rise of China and the threat of a trade war with the US over steel tariffs and Iran sanctions.

The European Parliament's (EP) international trade committee is expected to bless the plan and to broaden its original scope.