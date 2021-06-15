China officially joins Russia as danger to Nato

China has joined Russia as an explicit danger to Western allies after a Nato summit in Brussels on Monday (14 June).

"China's stated ambitions and assertive behaviour present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas relevant to alliance security," the 30 Nato leaders said in a joint communiqué.

"China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal with more warheads and a larger number of sophisticated delivery systems," the statement added.

"It is a...