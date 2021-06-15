China officially joins Russia as danger to Nato

China has joined Russia as an explicit danger to Western allies after a Nato summit in Brussels on Monday (14 June).
"China's stated ambitions and assertive behaviour present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas relevant to alliance security," the 30 Nato leaders said in a joint communiqué.
"China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal with more warheads and a larger number of sophisticated delivery systems," the statement added.
"It is a...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
