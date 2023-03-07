Ad
EU Commission changed the rules after the apparent conflict-of-interest came to light (Photo: Spencer Wilmot)

EU Commission in damage control over Qatar-paid flights

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is in damage control following revelations Qatar paid for flights used by a senior transport official.

The official, Henrik Hololei, is the director general of transport. But as a top administrator, Hololei was also in the dual role of being able to clear any possible conflicts of interest when it comes to overseas travel paid for by external parties.

Hololei cleared himself, took the Qatari-paid busine...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

