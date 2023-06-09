Belgian bâtonnier on Russia: 'You can have a client you don't like'

Russian oligarchs have hired dozens of EU lawyers to try to win back their frozen fortunes and visa perks, posing ethical questions for Europe's legal sector.

And with most of their EU attorneys based in Brussels, EUobserver spoke about the prickly issues with Emmanuel Plasschaert, the president of Belgium's French-speaking bar association.

EUobserver: In your role as bâtonnier (bar president), what advice would you give a ...