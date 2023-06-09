Ad
euobserver
Emmanuel Plasschaert in the Palais de Justice in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

Interview

Belgian bâtonnier on Russia: 'You can have a client you don't like'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian oligarchs have hired dozens of EU lawyers to try to win back their frozen fortunes and visa perks, posing ethical questions for Europe's legal sector.

And with most of their EU attorneys based in Brussels, EUobserver spoke about the prickly issues with Emmanuel Plasschaert, the president of Belgium's French-speaking bar association.

EUobserver: In your role as bâtonnier (bar president), what advice would you give a ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

