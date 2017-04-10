Armenia ready to open new chapter in EU cooperation

The first parliamentary elections in Armenia (2 April) since the constitutional reform referendum of 2015 went quite unnoticed abroad, despite the vote being decisive for the small Christian country on Europe's eastern fringe, landlocked between Georgia and Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan.
The result was a victory for the ruling Republican Party of Armenia.
Armenia has arguably become an undeclared testing ground for how the current frictions between the big blocs, Russia and the EU,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here