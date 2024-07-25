EU pressure needed, after silent collapse of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process

What could have been a breakthrough at the European Political Community (EPC) meeting in London on July 18 turned out to be a diplomatic debacle.
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan were to meet on the sidelines, it was hoped, and advance a peace agreement that would stabilise the South Caucasus after decades of intermittent conflict.
Lara Setrakian is the president of the Applied Policy Research Center of Armenia (APRI) and Benyamin Poghosyan is a APRI Senior Research Fellow
