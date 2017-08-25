EU denies trolling UK with Blair meeting

The European Commission has said there was “no conspiracy” in its decision to meet Tony Blair, a divisive British figure, during the next round of Brexit talks.
Blair, a former British PM who is campaigning against Brexit, will meet EU Commission chief Jean Claude Juncker for a “tete-a-tete” in Brussels on Thursday (31 August).
British officials will be there at the same time in what is to be the fourth day of the exit negotiations.
A Commission spokesman said on Friday t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
