euobserver
Israeli-occupied Jerusalem should be the shared capital in a two-state solution, both the EU and UN have said (Photo: Mohammad Usaid Abbasi)

Romania presidency shatters EU line on Jerusalem

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Romania will move its embassy to Jerusalem, its prime minister has said, shattering the EU line on the Arab-Israeli conflict while the country holds the EU rotating presidency.

"I am pleased to announce today to the AIPAC audience that ... I, as prime minister of Romania, and the government that I run, will move our embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel," Romanian leader Viorica Dancila told a meeting of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a pro-Israeli lobby gro...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Israeli-occupied Jerusalem should be the shared capital in a two-state solution, both the EU and UN have said (Photo: Mohammad Usaid Abbasi)

EU & the World

euobserver

