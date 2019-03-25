Romania presidency shatters EU line on Jerusalem

Romania will move its embassy to Jerusalem, its prime minister has said, shattering the EU line on the Arab-Israeli conflict while the country holds the EU rotating presidency.

"I am pleased to announce today to the AIPAC audience that ... I, as prime minister of Romania, and the government that I run, will move our embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel," Romanian leader Viorica Dancila told a meeting of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a pro-Israeli lobby gro...