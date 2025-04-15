Europe's mayors stand in solidarity with their Turkish counterparts

The recent arrests and dismissals of democratically-elected mayors in Turkey, and their replacement by appointed trustees, mark a dangerous turning point for local democracy, not only in Turkey but for Europe as a whole.

At its core, democracy is not just about casting ballots; it is about ensuring that those elected by the people can govern freely, without fear of persecution.

The replacement of elected mayors through judicial intervention— without full transparency and due process — raises serious questions about democratic standards and political freedom.

This is not an isolated event.

It is part of a worrying trend of democratic backsliding that threatens the fundamental values upon which modern Europe has been built. From the ashes of World War II, Europe emerged with a commitment to decentralization, democracy, and human rights.

The European Charter of Local Self-Government, adopted in 1985, was a direct response to past authoritarianism, ensuring that local governments have the autonomy to serve their communities without undue interference from central authorities.

This principle of local self-government is a safeguard against the concentration of power and a guarantee that democracy remains rooted in the daily lives of citizens.

Yet today, these hard-won principles are being undermined.

The detention of local leaders in Turkey is a blatant violation of the commitments the country made as a member of the Council of Europe. It is a direct assault on the principles enshrined in the charter and an ominous signal to other governments that such actions might be tolerated.

Local democracy is the first line of defence for our freedoms. When it is attacked, it is not just a city or a region that suffers — it is the very foundation of democracy. As local-elected representatives, mayors are the bridge between national governments and citizens, the leaders who turn democratic principles into tangible actions — whether in public services, social cohesion, or crisis response.

Ignoring the crackdown on local leaders in Turkey is not just a failure to support our colleagues — it is a failure to defend democracy itself. If Europe allows the erosion of local democracy anywhere on the continent, it sets a dangerous precedent that could spread.

EU institutions, together with member states of the EU and the Council of Europe, must take a clear and firm stance. The defence of democracy must not be selective or conditional on political expediency. The right of people to choose their leaders — and for those leaders to govern without fear — must be upheld at all costs.

Democracy in Europe was never guaranteed; it was built through struggle and commitment. In the face of new threats, we must show the same commitment. The free election of representatives is not a privilege; it is the foundation of a just and stable society. If we fail to defend it today, we risk losing it tomorrow.