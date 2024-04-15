EU to blacklist Israeli settlers, after new sanctions on Hamas

EU states are planning to impose for the first time visa-bans and asset-freezes on six extremist settlers on Friday (19 April) in a bid to chill Israeli aggression.

The decision is to be quietly adopted by a "written procedure" in the EU Council, diplomatic sources said — instead of by EU leaders during their summit in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday or EU foreign ministers meeting next Monday.

The move comes amid a fresh surge in anti-Palestinian violence by Israeli settlers ...