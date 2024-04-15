EU to blacklist Israeli settlers, after new sanctions on Hamas

EU states are planning to impose for the first time visa-bans and asset-freezes on six extremist settlers on Friday (19 April) in a bid to chill Israeli aggression.
The decision is to be quietly adopted by a "written procedure" in the EU Council, diplomatic sources said — instead of by EU leaders during their summit in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday or EU foreign ministers meeting next Monday.
The move comes amid a fresh surge in anti-Palestinian violence by Israeli settlers ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
