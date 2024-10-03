Ad
euobserver
Russian president Vladimir Putin (l) (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Opinion

Why Europe is redefining its security strategy to isolate Russia

EU & the World
Opinion
by Arkady Moshes, Helsinki,

Starting at least from the Great Northern War (1700-1721) and to the end of the Cold War Russia and the Soviet Union were part and parcel of the European system of military-political coalitions and alliances.

These coalitions were fluid; they were done and undone, but usually, in one of them, there was always a place for Russia. The...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinionOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Arkady Moshes is the programme director for Russia, EU's Eastern Neighbourhood and Eurasia at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs in Helsinki.

Related articles

Northern Europe — the new Nato/Russia frontline
Nato expands and reinforces on Russian flank
Nato renews membership vow to Ukraine
Russian president Vladimir Putin (l) (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinionOpinion

Author Bio

Arkady Moshes is the programme director for Russia, EU's Eastern Neighbourhood and Eurasia at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs in Helsinki.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections