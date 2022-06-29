Ad
euobserver
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (l) with US president Joe Biden (2nd from l), Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (3rd from l), and British prime minister Boris Johnson (r) in Madrid on Wednesday (Photo: nato.int)

Nato expands and reinforces on Russian flank

EU & the World
Nordics
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato leaders have agreed a new wave of enlargement and to pile troops onto their Russian flank in response to its rampage in Ukraine.

Finland and Sweden officially became Nato "invitees" on Wednesday (29 June), putting them on a path to join within a few months.

Eight Nato "battlegroups" of some 1,200 soldiers each, stationed from Estonia to Bulgaria, will be upgraded to "brigades" of some 4,000 troops, Western leaders also agreed at a summit in Madrid.

A Nato rapid-react...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldNordicsUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russia, while starving Africa, threatens Lithuania
Finland and Sweden to join Nato, as Erdoğan drops veto
Finland optimistic in Turkey talks over Nato
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (l) with US president Joe Biden (2nd from l), Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (3rd from l), and British prime minister Boris Johnson (r) in Madrid on Wednesday (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

EU & the WorldNordicsUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections