Nato expands and reinforces on Russian flank

Nato leaders have agreed a new wave of enlargement and to pile troops onto their Russian flank in response to its rampage in Ukraine.

Finland and Sweden officially became Nato "invitees" on Wednesday (29 June), putting them on a path to join within a few months.

Eight Nato "battlegroups" of some 1,200 soldiers each, stationed from Estonia to Bulgaria, will be upgraded to "brigades" of some 4,000 troops, Western leaders also agreed at a summit in Madrid.

