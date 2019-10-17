Brexit deal now hinges on Northern Irish unionists

A last-minute revised Brexit agreement, clinched by negotiators late on Wednesday night, appeared to be in tatters only hours before EU leaders were expected to discuss it in Brussels at their summit on Thursday (17 October).
The deal, and the EU-27 leaders' discussion on it later in the day, was put in doubt as British prime minister Boris Johnson seemed to have failed to secure the backing of his Northern Irish allies, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
On Thursday morning D...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
