Ad
euobserver
Iran monument. Kocjancic: 'There clearly is enough belief to make that statement' (Photo: Recovering Sick Soul)

EU leaders back US claims on Iran assassination plot

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman,

EU countries have in a formal statement given full credence to US claims that Iran plotted to murder a senior Saudi diplomat in Washington.

The 27 leaders in a communique published at a summit in Brussels on Sunday (23 October) said the plot was real and strongly implied the Iranian authorities were behind it.

"The European Council welcomes the reinforcement of EU restrictive measures against Iran due to unacceptable human rights violations and the adoption of restrictive measures...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Iranian diplomat: Egyptian protesters should beware EU help
Iran suicide bombers pose bigger threat than missiles, expert says
Iran monument. Kocjancic: 'There clearly is enough belief to make that statement' (Photo: Recovering Sick Soul)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections