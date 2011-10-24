EU leaders back US claims on Iran assassination plot

EU countries have in a formal statement given full credence to US claims that Iran plotted to murder a senior Saudi diplomat in Washington.
The 27 leaders in a communique published at a summit in Brussels on Sunday (23 October) said the plot was real and strongly implied the Iranian authorities were behind it.
"The European Council welcomes the reinforcement of EU restrictive measures against Iran due to unacceptable human rights violations and the adoption of restrictive measures...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
