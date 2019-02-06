Ad
euobserver
Theresa May will meet Donald Tusk on Thursday after the council chief irked Brexiteers in London (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Low hopes for May visit, as Tusk warns of Brexiteer 'Hell'

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU awaits British prime minister Theresa May in Brussels on Thursday (7 February) with little expectation, and no new assurances unless she can give guarantees that she can pass any Brexit deal through the UK parliament.

May is scheduled to meet with both EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Council president Donald Tusk.

But in the EU capital, there is no expectation the UK premier will bring, or ask, something concrete on the Brexit deal, which was heavily defeate...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Brexit power grab by MPs hangs over May's 'Plan B'
May pushes defeated Brexit deal, offers no Plan B
UK seeks to reopen Irish deal in Brexit
EU official lambasts Britain's handling of Brexit
Theresa May will meet Donald Tusk on Thursday after the council chief irked Brexiteers in London (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections