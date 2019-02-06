Low hopes for May visit, as Tusk warns of Brexiteer 'Hell'

The EU awaits British prime minister Theresa May in Brussels on Thursday (7 February) with little expectation, and no new assurances unless she can give guarantees that she can pass any Brexit deal through the UK parliament.

May is scheduled to meet with both EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Council president Donald Tusk.

But in the EU capital, there is no expectation the UK premier will bring, or ask, something concrete on the Brexit deal, which was heavily defeate...