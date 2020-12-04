Corona-hackers targeted EU officials with bogus emails

Hackers, likely linked to a foreign state, have targeted the EU Commission with bogus emails to steal secrets on Covid-19 vaccines, according to US tech firm IBM.
The sting began in September 2020 and the "adversary impersonated a business executive from Haier Biomedical, a credible and legitimate member company of the Covid-19 vaccine supply chain and qualified supplier for the CCEOP programme," IBM said on Thursday (3 December).
Haier Biomedical is a Chinese firm that deals wit...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
