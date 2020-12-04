Corona-hackers targeted EU officials with bogus emails

Hackers, likely linked to a foreign state, have targeted the EU Commission with bogus emails to steal secrets on Covid-19 vaccines, according to US tech firm IBM.

The sting began in September 2020 and the "adversary impersonated a business executive from Haier Biomedical, a credible and legitimate member company of the Covid-19 vaccine supply chain and qualified supplier for the CCEOP programme," IBM said on Thursday (3 December).

Haier Biomedical is a Chinese firm that deals wit...