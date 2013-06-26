EU-China rights talks marred by deadly riots

EU diplomats met their Chinese counterparts in Guiyang to discuss human rights on Tuesday (25 June) as minorities clashed with police in the north-western part of the country, leaving scores dead.

The official Xinhua News Agency said riots in a remote town in the Turkic-speaking Xinjiang left 27 dead by early Wednesday morning.

Seventeen protestors were killed, including nine security officers and eight civilians. Police also shot and killed 10 others.

A large population o...