Ad
euobserver
Tensions are high between Uighur (centre) and Han Chinese (Photo: Juha Riissanen)

EU-China rights talks marred by deadly riots

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU diplomats met their Chinese counterparts in Guiyang to discuss human rights on Tuesday (25 June) as minorities clashed with police in the north-western part of the country, leaving scores dead.

The official Xinhua News Agency said riots in a remote town in the Turkic-speaking Xinjiang left 27 dead by early Wednesday morning.

Seventeen protestors were killed, including nine security officers and eight civilians. Police also shot and killed 10 others.

A large population o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Merkel backs China in EU trade row
Tensions are high between Uighur (centre) and Han Chinese (Photo: Juha Riissanen)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections