Ad
euobserver
The non-paper was billed as having been promulgated by Slovenian prime minister Janez Janša (picture); Albanian prime minister Edi Rama confirmed he was consulted about it (Photo: Council of the European Union)

The 'non-paper' carving up Balkans and undermining Europe

EU & the World
Opinion
by Vesna Pusić and Sonja Biserko, Belgrade and Zagreb,

There is a spectre haunting Europe, the spectre of partition, as authoritarian populists in the region and in the European Union itself have sought to expand the realm of the possible to include a final regional carve-up that would not only be detrimental to the region, but would demonstrate that the EU itself is on a downward trajectory, moving far away from the goals of a continent that is whole, free and at peace.\n \nIn spite of all the denials and disclaimers, it seems clear that the

EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Vesna Pusić was Croatian minister of foreign and European affairs from 2011 to2016. Sonja Biserko is founder and president of the Helsinki Committee for Human Rights in Serbia.

Related articles

'Ethno-nationalism' is not way forward for Bosnia-Herzegovina
West should stop pushing Kosovo on new Serbian entity
EU sends vaccines to Balkans, in wake of China and Russia
US rejects Slovenia-linked plan to break up Bosnia
The non-paper was billed as having been promulgated by Slovenian prime minister Janez Janša (picture); Albanian prime minister Edi Rama confirmed he was consulted about it (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Vesna Pusić was Croatian minister of foreign and European affairs from 2011 to2016. Sonja Biserko is founder and president of the Helsinki Committee for Human Rights in Serbia.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections