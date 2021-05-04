The 'non-paper' carving up Balkans and undermining Europe

There is a spectre haunting Europe, the spectre of partition, as authoritarian populists in the region and in the European Union itself have sought to expand the realm of the possible to include a final regional carve-up that would not only be detrimental to the region, but would demonstrate that the EU itself is on a downward trajectory, moving far away from the goals of a continent that is whole, free and at peace.\n \nIn spite of all the denials and disclaimers, it seems clear that the Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Vesna Pusić was Croatian minister of foreign and European affairs from 2011 to2016. Sonja Biserko is founder and president of the Helsinki Committee for Human Rights in Serbia.
