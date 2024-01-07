Italian admiral: Red Sea muddle shows Nato 'weakness'

The US and EU's inability to field a joint naval mission in the Red Sea is a sign of weakness in dangerous times, Italy's ex-armed forces chief has said.

"France and Italy won't join the US-led coalition in the Red Sea. This will have no impact from an operational point of view, since navies are well trained to coordinate their actions even outside a definite chain of command, but politically it's a proof of our weak cohesion as Nato as well as EU partners," said Luigi Binelli-Mantelli...