Italian frigate Virginio Fasan (second from left) in Mediterranean Sea with US and Greek vessels in 2021 (Photo: navy.mil)

Interview

Italian admiral: Red Sea muddle shows Nato 'weakness'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US and EU's inability to field a joint naval mission in the Red Sea is a sign of weakness in dangerous times, Italy's ex-armed forces chief has said.

"France and Italy won't join the US-led coalition in the Red Sea. This will have no impact from an operational point of view, since navies are well trained to coordinate their actions even outside a definite chain of command, but politically it's a proof of our weak cohesion as Nato as well as EU partners," said Luigi Binelli-Mantelli...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

