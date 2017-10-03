Ad
The police academy's former British home in Bramshill. (Photo: Leonard Bentley)

Lessons learned from EU police academy's soft Brexit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Theresa May has already presided over a Brexit. It was a small dress rehearsal for what is coming in March 2019, when the UK leaves the EU, and holds some valuable lessons for the real deal.

May, during her time as home office secretary, decided to sell the land in Bramshill where Cepol, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training, was located, forcing the agency and its staff to find a new home on the continent.

May notified Cepol, a small agency dealing with police ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

