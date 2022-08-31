Africa aid dilemma of helping starving over the hungry

EU officials are warning of devastating impacts of a sustained drought hitting the Horn of Africa and the Sahel, as humanitarian workers face a dilemma of having to choose to help the starving over the hungry.
Some 85 million people spread throughout the two regions are currently in a food crisis that is set to continue into next year. The issue has alarmed Andrea Koulaimah, a European Commission official who works in its development branch, ECHO.
On Tuesday (30 August), she told ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
