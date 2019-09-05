Merkel's China challenge - distance but engagement

With the US and China locked in a destructive spiral of muscle-flexing over trade and technology, German chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to China, which starts Thursday (5 September), will be a litmus test for whether the European Union stands any hope of tackling the West's differences with China in a more goals-oriented way.
Any sign during Merkel's two-day trip that Beijing can be better persuaded than bullied into dealing with its lack of economic reciprocity and discrimination of...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Mikko Huotari is deputy director of the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin.
Mikko Huotari is deputy director of the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin.