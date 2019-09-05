Ad
German chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in China on Thursday. 'Moderate disengagement from China also needs to be among the cards for European governments to play.' (Photo: Nordic Council of Ministers)

Merkel's China challenge - distance but engagement

by Mikko Huotari, Berlin,

With the US and China locked in a destructive spiral of muscle-flexing over trade and technology, German chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to China, which starts Thursday (5 September), will be a litmus test for whether the European Union stands any hope of tackling the West's differences with China in a more goals-oriented way.

Any sign during Merkel's two-day trip that Beijing can be better persuaded than bullied into dealing with its lack of economic reciprocity and discrimination of...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Mikko Huotari is deputy director of the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin.

